ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $184.83 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $386.55 million and $184.83 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99,829.86 or 0.99894415 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,571.67 or 0.99636059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Token Profile

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) was a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) formed in November 2021 to purchase an original copy of the U.S. Constitution. It raised $47 million via Ether contributions but lost the auction. The native token, $PEOPLE, granted participants voting rights and a stake in the project’s governance. Although the DAO disbanded after the failed bid, it demonstrated the potential of blockchain for collective ownership and decentralised decision-making. ConstitutionDAO was created by Trent Griffin and a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, showcasing blockchain’s application in acquiring and managing rare assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

