Connie H. Kwong Sells 5,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $93,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,625.67. The trade was a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MaxLinear Stock Up 3.2 %

MXL stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5,114.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 126,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MaxLinear by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,696,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,044,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after buying an additional 788,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

