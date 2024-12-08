Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 574.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.90. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

