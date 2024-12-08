Brokerages Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) PT at $21.00

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Constellium alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSTM

Constellium Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Constellium has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Constellium’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 19.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 278,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,589,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 447,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Constellium by 9.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.