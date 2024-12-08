Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $18.95.
About Brighthouse Financial
