Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.