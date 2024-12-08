Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Booking by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,837.17.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,300.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,705.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,143.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,177.16 and a 52-week high of $5,337.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.