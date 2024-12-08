Birchcliff Energy Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BIREF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $955.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
