Birchcliff Energy Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BIREF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $955.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

