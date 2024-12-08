Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Arch Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $155.29 on Thursday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,862,000 after buying an additional 404,249 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 422.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 250,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 202,425 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,396,000 after acquiring an additional 119,505 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $11,813,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $9,828,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

