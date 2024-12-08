Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTM shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Arcadium Lithium Stock Up 2.7 %
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.14 million.
Arcadium Lithium Company Profile
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
