Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,909,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

