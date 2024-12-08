Anson Funds Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,956 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up 2.8% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Bitcoin Trust worth $63,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $323,337,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after buying an additional 2,486,608 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after buying an additional 2,215,107 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

