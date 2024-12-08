Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $85.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

AIN stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. Albany International has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.51 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Albany International’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,235. This trade represents a 20.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph M. Gaug acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.24 per share, with a total value of $71,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,215.64. This trade represents a 17.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,450 shares of company stock worth $245,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,592,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albany International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,544,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after acquiring an additional 163,934 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 3.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 726,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

