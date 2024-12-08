8,600 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $179.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.36 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $838.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

