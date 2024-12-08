40,000 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

