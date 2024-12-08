33,669 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,669 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 86.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

