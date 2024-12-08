290,727 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 290,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in nVent Electric by 143.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,088.91. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $7,365,956. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.