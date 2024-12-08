2,021 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $829,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 341,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after purchasing an additional 265,508 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

