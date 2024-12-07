Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 293,472 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $39,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Targa Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 604,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,413,000 after acquiring an additional 259,776 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 141.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $5,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This trade represents a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,260 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

TRGP stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

