Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,208 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $157,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $528.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $409.23 and a twelve month high of $535.77. The stock has a market cap of $484.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up previously from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

