Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 93,055 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares during the period. CRH accounts for 1.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.19% of CRH worth $122,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,341,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after buying an additional 4,825,752 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,103,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,270,000 after buying an additional 4,274,336 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,589 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in CRH by 8,189.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,527 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

CRH Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $102.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $104.23.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.