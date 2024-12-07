Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $272.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.58 and a 200-day moving average of $316.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.80 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.