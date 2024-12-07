Zimmer Partners LP Invests $43.87 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,872,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.15% of American Water Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1,131.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,320 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,750,000 after purchasing an additional 534,411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after buying an additional 384,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 201.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,264,000 after acquiring an additional 291,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average of $137.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

