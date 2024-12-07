Zacks Investment Management Has $74.45 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,067 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.26% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $74,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

