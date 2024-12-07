Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $23.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Yaupon Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,864 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $23,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:D opened at $56.05 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

