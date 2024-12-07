XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $222,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 58,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 398,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

Shares of UBER opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

