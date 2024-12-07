XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dover by 975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 26.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 10.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 90.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.90.

Dover Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DOV opened at $201.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $142.44 and a twelve month high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

