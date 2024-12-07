XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Broadcom makes up 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 532.1% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $179.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.36 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $838.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

