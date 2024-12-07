Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of PTC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PTC by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $202.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,418. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.