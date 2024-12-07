Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Coterra Energy worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,380,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,077,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 304,240 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 137,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Coterra Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 95,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

