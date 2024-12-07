Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 979,739 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $503,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 407,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in PG&E by 3.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,873,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after purchasing an additional 223,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

