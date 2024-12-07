Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 227,253 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 227,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

DOCU stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

