World Investment Advisors LLC Buys 125,115 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1,333.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,496 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125,115 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Adobe by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 411.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.9% in the third quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 837 shares of the software company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.08.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $552.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.