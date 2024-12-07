World Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 632,921 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 36,249.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of World Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. World Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $204,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $352.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $353.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.41 and its 200-day moving average is $317.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.