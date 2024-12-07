Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.64. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.62.
In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.64. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,456 shares of company stock valued at $210,557. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
