Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.64. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.64. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,456 shares of company stock valued at $210,557. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.