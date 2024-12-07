Wexford Capital LP Purchases 158 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Wexford Capital LP increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,916,000 after acquiring an additional 530,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,381,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,408,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,161,000 after buying an additional 203,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

