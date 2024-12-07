Wexford Capital LP Makes New $285,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $15,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $178.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day moving average of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.01 and a 52 week high of $197.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

