Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,353,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 779,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $538,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $155.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.82 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

