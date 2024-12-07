Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621,182 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $463,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $778.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $735.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $882.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,013.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

