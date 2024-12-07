Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621,182 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $463,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $778.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $735.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $882.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,013.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
