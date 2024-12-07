Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,960 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,244,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 302.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 89,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after acquiring an additional 398,494 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after purchasing an additional 344,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,133,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,419,399.88. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,854,454. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,262 shares of company stock worth $8,640,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX opened at $985.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $909.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $837.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

