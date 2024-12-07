Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.20% of US Foods worth $744,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in US Foods by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 462,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 73,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $72.84.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

