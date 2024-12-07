Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 46,889 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Okta by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,373,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Okta by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Okta by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after buying an additional 277,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,908.95. This trade represents a 95.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

