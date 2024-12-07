Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 0.9% of Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Waste Management Price Performance
WM stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.60 and a 200-day moving average of $211.09. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $230.39.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Waste Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.
Waste Management Profile
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
