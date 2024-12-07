Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,678,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699,012 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $478,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Waste Connections by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN opened at $190.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.25 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

