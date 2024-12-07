Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2194 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.18 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

