Wahed Invest LLC Raises Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 273.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 156.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

