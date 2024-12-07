Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $516,502.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,825,271.03. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,070 shares of company stock valued at $10,142,408 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6 %

ROK stock opened at $295.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

