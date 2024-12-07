Wahed Invest LLC Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $265.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $279.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.48 and a 200-day moving average of $216.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

