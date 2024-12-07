Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.83 and traded as high as $25.04. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 18,606 shares.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $112.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF ( NASDAQ:UMMA Free Report ) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

