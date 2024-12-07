Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80. 24 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

