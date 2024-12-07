Victoria Valenzuela Sells 17,925 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total value of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,670,155.40. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AppLovin Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $401.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $417.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.82 and its 200 day moving average is $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AppLovin from $260.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 269,134 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $8,799,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 341.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

